UPDATE:

Suspect Arrested in Cay Bay Car Fire Incident

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has arrested a suspect in connection with the serious incident in Cay Bay earlier today.

Around 7:00 PM, detectives apprehended the suspect at his residence. He was taken into custody and is currently being questioned.

The investigation began after police responded to reports of a vehicle fire in Cay Bay at 6:00 AM, where a male victim was found with severe burns. Initial findings suggest the fire was intentionally set.

KPSM urges anyone with relevant information to contact +1 721-542-2222 or the anonymous Tip Line at 9300. Further updates will follow as the investigation continues.

First story:

Serious Incident in Cay Bay: Police Investigating Car Fire with Injured Victim

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is actively investigating a serious incident that occurred early Sunday morning in Cay Bay.

At approximately 6:00 AM, the police dispatch center received multiple reports of a vehicle on fire in Cay Bay, with a male victim inside. Police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a male victim suffering from severe burns to his upper body. Paramedics provided emergency medical care on-site before rushing him to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation, which suggests that the vehicle and victim were intentionally set on fire by an unidentified suspect. The victim was initially uncooperative with law enforcement, making it challenging to obtain crucial information. However, as the investigation progressed, detectives gathered leads regarding a possible suspect.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Individuals can contact the police station at +1 721-542-2222 or provide anonymous tips via the Tip Line at 9300.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly. Further updates will be provided as more details become available.