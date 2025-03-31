TWO grants over 2.6 million dollars for major  reforms in public health care Sint Maarten

Photo f.l.t.r.: Fenna Arnell (department head of Public Health), Nakita Nicholls  (General Policy Advisor) and Leona Romeo (Liaison TWO)

 

Philipsburg / The Hague – The Ministry of Health, Social Development and Labor  (VSA) in Sint Maarten receives over 2.6 million dollars to support three projects in  public health care. Thanks to the financial support, VSA can implement projects  aimed at strengthening supervision, improving mental health care and  professionalizing the health care workforce. This project is part of the Country  Package in which the Temporary Work Organization (TWO) provides support to  the Country of Sint Maarten.

USD 1,005,400 for reforms of the VSA Inspectorate 

More than 1 million USD has been set aside for the project Effective supervision of  labor, social affairs and public health (measure F3.4 in the Country Package) to  review the VSA Inspectorate (IVSA) and increase its capacity to enforce legislation  and protect public interests. The grant will enable the hiring of experts to support  restructuring, develop modern regulatory frameworks, and strengthen oversight of  the public health, labor, and social sectors. 

USD 615,032 to improve mental health care 

As part of measure F3.3, the Effective Mental Health Care for Sint Maarten project  aims to make mental health care more accessible, inclusive, and of higher quality.  There is a growing need for mental health care in Sint Maarten. This project is in  line with this and underscores the government’s commitment to providing holistic  health care. The grant will hire specialized expertise, train practice assistants, and  make access to mental health care more accessible on the island. 

USD 1,064,800 to launch National Register for Healthcare Professionals Essential steps are being taken to formalize the healthcare profession on the island.  In coordination with measure F3.3 in the Country Package, a National Register for Healthcare Professionals will be established. Over 1 million dollars has also been set  aside for this purpose. This will establish a reliable, central register for healthcare  professionals and enable the verification and validation of qualifications. These measures support regulatory integrity and public trust in healthcare services. 

This effort will raise the bar for quality and accountability in healthcare, in line with  regional and international standards. 

Joint Commitment to Reform 

It is expected that all three projects will be completed by March 31, 2027. These  initiatives reflect a shared vision between Sint Maarten and the Netherlands to  strengthen institutions and ensure that every citizen has access to safe, reliable,  and high-quality public healthcare.

