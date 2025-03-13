The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) remains steadfast in its efforts to combat gun violence and criminal activities across the island

Police Press release —In response to recent incidents, KPSM executed a targeted control operation in the early hours of March 11, 2025, focusing on firearms, narcotics, and traffic violations in the Dutch Quarter and surrounding areas.

During the operation, officers stopped and searched a total of 26 vehicles, resulting in multiple fines for various traffic infractions. As part of these intensified efforts, officers conducted a vehicle search on Nick Spring Drive, where a red Toyota Hilux was stopped for inspection. Under the provisions of the firearms and narcotics laws, officers carried out a thorough search and discovered a firearm concealed beneath the vehicle’s seat.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody for further questioning. The investigation into the illegal possession of the firearm is ongoing.

Additionally, KPSM officers conducted controls at various locations where groups of young men were observed loitering. The public is reminded that loitering as a group is a violation, and individuals engaging in such activities are subject to police intervention.

Gun violence on Sint Maarten/ Saint Martin poses a serious threat to public safety, and KPSM will continue to take decisive action. Targeted searches and control operations will persist in different areas of the island, with zero tolerance for those involved in illegal activities. The police urge all law-abiding citizens to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious behavior.

KPSM remains committed to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors. The public is encouraged to support these efforts by providing information that may assist in curbing criminal activity.