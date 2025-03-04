Tadzio Bervoets Leads Key Discussions on Marine Spatial Planning at IOC/UNESCO Forum

Panama City, Panama – Tadzio Bervoets, Technical Officer for the Caribbean Sustainable Blue Financing and Blue Economies (BluEFin) Project at the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund and Chair of the UNESCO Ocean Decade Task Force for Tropical Americas and the Caribbean, recently led key discussions at the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC/UNESCO) Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) Forum, held from February 18–21, 2025, at the Marriott Executive Apartments Panama City, Finisterre.

The forum provided a critical platform for regional and international experts to discuss the role of Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) in fostering a sustainable Blue Economy. As a leading expert in marine conservation and sustainable financing, Bervoets played an active role in highlighting the Caribbean BluEFin Project’s approach to integrating MSP into conservation financing strategies.

“Marine Spatial Planning is a key tool for balancing economic development with biodiversity conservation and climate resilience. Through the BluEFin Project, we are ensuring that Caribbean nations have the financial and strategic frameworks necessary to support ocean sustainability,” said Bervoets.

The Caribbean BluEFin Project, which is funded by the Global Environment Facility, implemented by the United Nations Environment Program and executed by Bervoets at the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, aims to enhance sustainable financing mechanisms for marine conservation across the region. Bervoets’ participation in the forum emphasized how MSP can drive sustainable economic growth while safeguarding critical marine ecosystems.

During the event, Bervoets engaged with representatives from National Conservation Trust Funds (NCTFs), the UNEP Cartagena Convention Secretariat, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM). These organizations play key roles in shaping regional and transboundary MSP strategies, ensuring that conservation and economic development efforts are effectively aligned.

The insights gained from the forum will further strengthen the implementation of MSP within the BluEFin Project, supporting its mission to promote long-term conservation financing and sustainable ocean governance. Bervoets and his team will continue working with regional partners to advance strategies that align marine conservation with economic resilience and climate adaptation.