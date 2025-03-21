Tackling and Roseburg issued a join statement on drunk driving convictions

Sint Maarten — Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling and Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg wish to clarify recent public discussions on drunk driving convictions. Both reaffirm their shared commitment to public safety and ensuring justice is served in Sint Maarten.

While Sint Maarten does not currently mandate breathalyzer tests for drunk driving convictions, the law does provide alternative means for law enforcement to establish intoxication. Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling and MP Sjamira Roseburg have recognized that the absence of breathalyzers places additional pressure on our police force, requiring them to rely heavily on observations, documentation, and witness testimony to secure convictions.

This process is far from ideal, and both agree that improving the tools available to law enforcement —such as breathalyzers—is essential to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and fairness of the process while strengthening our justice system and enhancing public safety.

Minister Tackling emphasizes that although breathalyzers are not yet required by law, this does not mean offenders escape accountability. Law enforcement has consistently worked to ensure that individuals who endanger lives by driving under the influence are held accountable. However, we recognize that introducing breathalyzer testing will enhance this process’s accuracy, efficiency, and fairness.

Supporting Solutions for Public Safety

As legal professionals dedicated to justice, Minister Tackling and MP Roseburg strongly support the urgent need to equip law enforcement with the necessary tools to combat drunk driving more effectively. By combining factual evidence with improved resources, we can better protect the people of Sint Maarten and ensure that justice is served based on clear and credible evidence. Their shared focus is on delivering practical solutions that protect the people of Sint Maarten and uphold the integrity of the justice system.

In the interest of public safety, Minister Tackling will, in the short term, initiate legislation to support MP Roseburg’s recommendations. This legislative amendment aims to introduce breathalyzer testing as part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Justice to modernize and strengthen Sint Maarten’s legal framework.

Minister Tackling and MP Roseburg call on Parliament to support these critical initiatives to enhance public safety. They believe that providing law enforcement with the necessary tools is key to keeping our roads safe and protecting lives.

Finally, they urge the public to stand with them in promoting awareness and responsible behavior when it comes to driving under the influence. Drunk driving is not just a legal issue; it’s a matter of life and death.