Sundial School staff enjoy 8th annual Retreat on the move

Sundial School staff went on their 8th annual retreat with their School Coach on Friday, March 7, 2025. The Retreat started after the passing of Hurricane Irma to facilitate teachers and staff of Sundial School strengthening interpersonal connections. The yearly activity is highly anticipated and facilitated by the School Coach who plans and organizes this annual event.

Although, the Retreat this year remained on-island, staff went mobile and enjoyed 3 locations this year.

The morning session – held at Bute Hotel – consisted of staffers practicing the power of silence and non-verbal communication in response to the School Coach’s challenge of finding persons with similar cards, but being unable to speak to them. Staffers had to find creative, non-verbal ways to communicate and then reflect on how they found ways to “speak” to each other without talking.

After the morning session, staff were bussed to Villa Royale in Grand Case for lunch, where they enjoyed a delicious meal in a warm environment, where Villa Royale staff went above and beyond in their service. After lunch, Sundial staff boarded the bus for one last stop: the annual “Wake-up exercise!” The final stop was at Le Galion Beach, where staff enjoyed giant games of Tic-Tac-Toe, Jenga, Connect 4, and Limbo, set up by Playground SXM. The final activity entitled: “reach out and touch someone” had staffers use handfuls of paint to identify staff members who fit the criteria read out loud by the School Coach. Staffers laughed uproariously while painting and getting painted. At the end, the School Coach gave out personalized tokens to express her appreciation for her team.

Staffers were bussed back to Bute Hotel, to close off the day.

Sundial School would like to thank the following businesses, establishments and individuals that contributed to this event. Without their contributions, this would not be possible:

SVOBE, ORCO Bank, Shoppers Stop, Bute Hotel, Villa Royale restaurant, The Playground SXM, Designer’s Choice, Sieben Bath & Body, Kenneth Wong, and Serge Abraham of the Bell Bus Co.

Special mention goes to: C&G Events on the Go, who planned and organized all activities.

Special thanks go out to ORCO Bank, who have been one of the largest contributors to this Retreat. They have pledged to continue supporting initiatives that target not only school children, but teachers, education staff, their mental well-being, and promotion of team-building in the workplace.

The theme for this year’s Coach Retreat was: “Working on Learning Together as We Earn Together”​.

The Coach Day Retreat is exclusively for Sundial School staff. For more pictures and updates go to their Instagram page: school_coach_lejuez or for any inquiries or suggestions, contact the School Coach directly at [email protected] or [email protected].