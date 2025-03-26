Successful Training on Identity Fraud and Document Recognition by KMar

As part of the cooperation agreement between law enforcement agencies and consular representatives on Sint Maarten, a specialized training session was recently conducted in Sint Maarten. This training was provided by specialists from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) and aimed to combat (cross-border) identity fraud and intercept counterfeit and forged valuable documents.

Participants in the training included representatives from the Coast Guard, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), the Honorary Consul of Guyana, and the Honorary Consul of Jamaica. During the intensive sessions, participants were trained in recognizing and analyzing forged documents such as passports, identity cards, driver’s licenses, source documents, and currency, originating from both Sint Maarten and the rest of the world.

Intercepting fraudulent documents is crucial for national security and combating illegal activities. Through this training, participants are now better equipped to detect identity fraud and take effective action against criminal practices.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to ensuring a safe society and values the collaboration with national and international partners to address shared challenges. Such training contributes to strengthened border control and improved efforts in tackling document fraud within the Caribbean region.

KPSM would like to express its gratitude to all participants for their cooperation and valuable input during this training. Additionally, KPSM extends its appreciation to the coordinators and instructors for their dedication to the various organizations involved in this initiative.