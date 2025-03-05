Statia’s botanical garden landscaping plan underway

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Work has begun on the development of a landscaping plan of the Miriam C. Schmidt Botanical Garden, the first initiative to materialise under Project Statia 2026.

The project is supported and funded by Dutch and local governments in the Region Deal Agreement. The aim is to restore and enhance the garden’s infrastructure, laying the groundwork for its future as a hub for conservation, education, and eco-tourism.

Upgrades will include improved security, renovated visitor facilities, and sustainable water and solar systems. Landscaping plans, now being developed in collaboration with Van Hall Larenstein University, whose group of graduate students was on Statia from February 15th to February 26th, will guide the island’s long-term development ambitions.

Region Deal Programme Manager Theo Telting said “The project marks just the beginning of bigger plans to come”

The initiative aligns with Statia 2026 projects to the broader vision to sustainably enhance the island’s cultural and economic landscape ahead of the 250th anniversary commemoration of the First Salute.

The Statia Government expresses its gratitude to the several Dutch Ministries, for their support in making this project possible.