Statement from the Deputy Island Governor Sharon Hassell

We want to emphasize that an ongoing investigation is being conducted to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we kindly ask the community for their patience and consideration during this difficult time. Our focus remains on seeking clarity and ensuring transparency for all involved.

In this time of grief, we are reaching out to the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this painful chapter. On behalf of the Island Government and the people of Statia, we wish to express our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the young men. We stand with them in their grief and extend our unwavering support.

This is a moment for Statia to come together as a community to share in the great loss and offer comfort to one another. Let us remember the value of compassion and unity as we face this difficult time together. Our community’s strength lies in its ability to support and uplift one another during moments of adversity