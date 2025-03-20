Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Commends Community for Safe Causeway Jump-Up, Arrest Made During Event

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) extends its appreciation to the community and the Carnival organizing committee for their cooperation in ensuring a relatively safe and orderly Causeway Jump-Up, which took place on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The event proceeded with minimal incidents, reflecting the collective efforts of revelers, organizers, and law enforcement personnel.

During the course of the event, officers identified an individual for whom an arrest warrant had previously been issued in connection with an ongoing investigation into multiple armed robberies. Upon approaching the suspect, officers discovered that he was in possession of a firearm. The individual was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains detained pending further investigation.

In light of ongoing safety measures, KPSM wishes to remind the public that the wearing of masks during future Jump-Ups and similar events will not be permitted. This measure is in place to enhance security and ensure the safety of all participants.

KPSM OFFICERS COMPLETE SPECIALIZED INVESTIGATIVE LEADERSHIP TRAINING

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is pleased to announce the successful completion of specialized training for the “Officier van Dienst Recherche” (OVD-R) position. The comprehensive training program was conducted at the police headquarters in Philipsburg under the guidance of instructors from the Netherlands Police Academy.

Several senior detectives from KPSM participated in this professional development opportunity, enhancing their investigative leadership capabilities critical to maintaining public safety and effectively managing criminal investigations on Sint Maarten.

Throughout the week, additional detectives were also given insight into the exact responsibilities of the OVD-R, broadening their understanding of the role.

The training included participation from detectives representing all Dutch Caribbean islands, fostering stronger regional collaboration and knowledge-sharing among law enforcement agencies.

The OVD-R (Duty Officer for Investigations) plays a vital role within the police organization by coordinating criminal investigations and ensuring the quality of investigative procedures.

Their responsibilities include:

Leading investigative responses to serious crimes such as homicide, drug-related offenses, and organized crime.

Assessing whether cases should be transferred from basic police teams to specialized investigative departments.

Coordinating forensic investigations and securing evidence at crime scenes.

Making decisions regarding suspect arrests and search operations.

Maintaining communication with the Public Prosecution Service regarding investigation progress.

This role works in close collaboration with the OVD-P (Duty Officer for Police), who focuses on immediate policing and law enforcement. While the OVD-P manages tactical police deployment and initial incident response, the OVD-R ensures proper investigation procedures are followed and evidence is properly secured.

“This training represents our commitment to professional development and enhancing our investigative capabilities,” said [QUOTE FROM POLICE SPOKESPERSON/CHIEF]. “By strengthening the skills of our officers in the OVD-R role, we improve our ability to conduct thorough investigations and better serve the Sint Maarten community.”

The specialized training is part of KPSM’s ongoing efforts to develop local expertise and strengthen cooperation with regional and international law enforcement partners.

KPSM extends its sincere gratitude to the instructors from the Netherlands Police Academy, namely, C. van ES, E. VAHRMEIJER, R. BRANS-BRABAND., P. TROOSTER for their invaluable contribution. Their expertise and dedication have played a crucial role in upgrading the skills of KPSM personnel not only in Sint Maarten but across various Caribbean police forces.