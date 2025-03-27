Science Week 2025 kicks off with Lecture and Panel discussion

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The highly anticipated Science Week 2025 is set to launch on Monday March 31, 2025 with a keynote address by Goodwill Ambassador for Science and Technology, Dr. Ricardo Neil.

Dr. Ricardo R. Neil has significantly influenced the Caribbean’s academic landscape through his expertise in Information Technology. Notably, he is the founder and chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) and the OECS Robotics Association. His contributions have been instrumental in advancing technological education and innovation in the region.

Following the keynote, there will be an interactive panel discussion moderated by Dr. Gale Rigobert, the Dean of Academics at the University of St. Martin. Esteemed panelists include Mr. Marvio Cooks, Mr. Eugène Hoogstad, Mr. Marcus Nicolaas, and Mr. Isaiah Peterson. The panel will delve into the challenges and opportunities of integrating AI in education, offering attendees a chance to gain insights from various perspectives. Attendees can expect an insightful and interactive discussion with valuable takeaways on this timely topic, with various viewpoints from the different panelists.

The Sint Maarten Science Foundation (SMSFF) aims to foster a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) within the Sint Maarten community. The week-long event will feature a diverse range of activities, including the upcoming science fair for secondary schools.

Science Week 2025, themed “Change and Adapt with AI,” will be held from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, with its award ceremony on April 12, 2025. Planned activities for the week include a lecture and panel discussion on AI in education, hands-on field trips to STEAM-related locations, the annual Science Fair that showcases student projects and features STEAM demonstrations, and an award ceremony to recognise the participants’ achievements.

The general public is invited to two viewing sessions at the Aleeze Convention Center:

Thursday, April 3, 2025: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Friday, April 4, 2025: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM (Featuring the Anguilla Robotics Association)

We look forward to seeing the community at the public viewing sessions.

For a full schedule of events, please visit the SMSFF Facebook page.