Saba, St. Maarten, and St. Eustatius Gear Up for Second Annual SSS School Games

Saba — Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the highly anticipated SSS School Games are set to return for a second year, bringing together young athletes from the three islands for an exciting series of competitions and social activities. The SSS School Games aim to foster youth engagement in sports while strengthening social connections between students from neighboring islands.

The 2024 edition of the SSS School Games received overwhelmingly positive feedback from participating organizations, parents, and the athletes themselves. The event’s unique format—one-day competitions that combine sporting tournaments with social activities—proved to be a resounding success, reinforcing the importance of both athletic and cultural exchange.

For 2025, the organizers have introduced a new schedule, shuffling the order of host islands and the sports involved. The events are as follows:

St. Maarten will kick off the games on April 6 th by hosting the Primary School Girls Netball Tournament .

St. Eustatius will follow on May 11 th with the Secondary School Girls Volleyball Tournament .

Saba will conclude the series on May 25 th with the Secondary School Boys Soccer Tournament .

In an exciting new development, the SSS School Games will expand this year to include a competition involving the ABC Islands—Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. This marks a significant step in fostering broader inter-island sporting relationships within the Dutch Caribbean. Bonaire will host this special event in April, bringing together all six Dutch Caribbean islands for a Secondary School Boys 3×3 Basketball Tournament.

“We are thrilled to see the SSS School Games continue to grow and evolve,” said the organizing committee. “This initiative is more than just about sports; it’s about building friendships, encouraging teamwork, and creating lifelong memories for our young athletes.”

The SSS School Games continue to serve as a platform for youth development, sportsmanship, and regional unity. Organizers look forward to another successful year and encourage communities across the islands to support and celebrate the efforts of their young athletes.