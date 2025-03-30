Public meeting of Parliament handling the draft National Ordinance containing rules regarding a basic payment account for consumers

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on March 31, 2025.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels met betrekking tot een basisbetaalrekening voor consumenten (Landsverordening basisbetaalrekening) (Zittingsjaar 2023-2024-174) (IS/292/2023-2024 d.d. 20 december 2023)

Draft National Ordinance containing rules regarding a basic payment account for consumers (National Ordinance basic payment account) (Parliamentary year 2023-2024-174) (IS/292/2023-2024 dated 20 December 2023)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx