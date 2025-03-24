Provisional Profit Tax Due by March 31, 2025

Philipsburg – The Inspectorate of Taxes is reminding businesses that the deadline for paying and filing the 2024 Provisional Profit Tax Form is Monday, March 31, 2025.

To ensure compliance, businesses must submit the tax return form either at the cashier’s window or at the window at the Tax office in the Vineyard Building.

For cash/debit card payments, you can proceed to the Receiver’s Office. Payments can also be made at the Windward Islands Bank (WIB) to the Receiver’s Office Sint Maarten’s Naf. account: 324800-03 or Us$ account: 324800-05 or Royal Bank (RBC) Naf. account: 8200000005425048 or Us$ account: 8200000403930461.

Or pay via online banking at your bank. Be sure to mention in the description box:

Crib number;

Year;

Provisional profit tax

Businesses are encouraged to meet the deadline. For further information or assistance, contact the Inspectorate of Taxes via email at [email protected].