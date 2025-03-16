Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Hosts Courtesy Meeting with Newly Appointed Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, Cyrille Le Vély

Philipsburg – Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina welcomed the newly appointed Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, Cyrille Le Vély, in a courtesy meeting aimed at strengthening the collaborative relationship between the two neighboring territories. The high-level engagement reaffirmed a shared commitment to regional cooperation, mutual development, and addressing common challenges.

During the meeting, held at the Government Administration Building, Prime Minister Mercelina congratulated Prefect Le Vély on his appointment and expressed his eagerness to work closely with him to further enhance cross-border cooperation.

“Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten share an intertwined history, culture, and people. It is imperative that we continue to build upon our existing cooperation to address matters that impact both sides of the island, particularly in areas of security, economic development, disaster preparedness, and infrastructure,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “I look forward to fostering a productive working relationship with Prefect Le Vély to ensure the well-being and prosperity of our island and its people.”

Prefect Cyrille Le Vély emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration between the two governments, acknowledging the significance of maintaining a strong and effective partnership.

“It is an honor to serve in this capacity and to engage in meaningful discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina. Our territories face unique challenges, and it is through unity and collaboration that we can develop sustainable solutions to benefit our residents. I am committed to working closely with Sint Maarten’s government to strengthen our bilateral ties and address key areas of mutual interest,” said Prefect Le Vély.

The meeting also addressed practical avenues for cooperation in disaster response management, particularly as the region prepares for future hurricane seasons. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing emergency preparedness measures and ensuring a seamless coordination strategy in the event of natural disasters.

Additionally, discussions included economic cooperation and opportunities to foster trade, investment, and tourism. Prime Minister Mercelina and Prefect Le Vély highlighted the need for harmonized efforts to further develop the island’s economic resilience and maintain its status as a premier destination in the Caribbean.

The engagement concluded with both leaders expressing optimism about the future of cross-border relations and a shared vision of sustainable development for both territories.