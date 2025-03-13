Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina holds Meeting on the Future of Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS NV)

Philipsburg – The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, alongside the Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, convened a high-level meeting with the Supervisory Board and Management Team of Postal Services St. Maarten NV (PSS NV) on March 10, 2025. The meeting, held at the Government Administration Building, focused on strengthening the financial sustainability and operational efficiency of PSS NV while exploring new avenues for innovation and growth.

Key topics discussed included the approval of the continuation of the Supervisory Board, securing a permanent home for PSS NV, addressing financial challenges, and enhancing mail delivery services. Discussions also covered security measures, improving government collaboration, and fostering better coordination with Customs to streamline postal operations.

A major highlight of the meeting was the exploration of a new business model to expand PSS NV’s services beyond traditional mail delivery. This includes the potential introduction of a possible Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Government and the travel agency services, the issuance of number plates, and banking-related offerings, positioning PSS NV as a modern and dynamic institution catering to the evolving needs of the community.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the long-term viability of PSS NV, stating:

“Postal services are an essential part of our country’s infrastructure, and we must adapt to the changing times while ensuring efficiency and sustainability. This meeting reflects our dedication to strengthening PSS NV through strategic planning, enhanced collaboration, and the exploration of new opportunities to diversify its services. Our goal is to create a postal system that is modern, financially resilient, and capable of meeting the demands of the people of Sint Maarten.”

The discussions also addressed the salary structure of PSS employees, the need for address updates, and the improvement of mail delivery coordination with VROMI. Security concerns were raised as a priority, with an emphasis on strengthening risk management protocols for the protection of employees, assets, and mail services.

Honorable Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs added, “Having had the privilege of leading PSS NV as its Managing Director, I understand the challenges and opportunities that come with operating our postal service. PSS is more than just a mail delivery entity—it is a vital institution that connects our people, businesses, and government. Today’s discussions reaffirm our commitment to financial stability, operational efficiency, and innovative service expansion. With a clear vision and strategic action, we can transform PSS into a modern, self-sustaining entity that continues to serve Sint Maarten and our people.”

As Sint Maarten continues to navigate economic and infrastructural challenges, this meeting marks a crucial step toward ensuring that PSS NV remains a reliable, innovative, and financially sound institution serving the people of Sint Maarten effectively.