PRIME MINISTER DR. LUC Mercelina announces the initiation of the establishment of Sint Maarten’s health care professionals registry (HCPR)

PHILIPSBURG – The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina proudly announces the establishment of the St. Maarten Healthcare Professionals Registry (HCPR)—a transformative initiative aimed at elevating healthcare standards, ensuring professional accountability, and strengthening the quality of medical services for all citizens.

“For far too long, our healthcare system has operated without a structured registry that truly reflects the needs of our people and the diverse expertise of our medical professionals,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “Today, we take a significant step forward in ensuring that every citizen receives the highest quality of care from professionals who meet rigorous standards.”

The HCPR is designed to regulate and monitor healthcare professionals, ensuring that they possess the appropriate qualifications, adhere to ethical standards, and engage in ongoing professional development. The initiative also seeks to address critical gaps in the current system, including workforce planning, licensing, and professional accountability.

A key moment in this development was the presentation of the framework proposal for the HCPR by drs. Xiomara Balentina of the St. Maarten Foundation for Psychologists & Orthopedagogen (SFPO).

“This important initiative is the result of a collaboration among various healthcare professionals who have tirelessly worked to create a registry tailored to the unique needs of our local community, while ensuring high-quality care,” Balentina stated.

She further reported that the proposal was warmly received by stakeholders in attendance, fostering optimism that, through collective effort, this initiative will soon become a reality.

The HCPR will introduce seven specialized committees representing key medical sectors, including:

General practitioners/Medical specialists

Dentists

Mental Health Professionals

Paramedical Specialists

Nurses and Midwives

Pharmacists and Allied Health Providers

Veterinarians

Each committee will play a crucial role in evaluating and advising on professional standards, ethical compliance, and best practices.

With the introduction of the HCPR, the government will also implement clear guidelines for continuing education, ethical compliance, and quality assurance. Healthcare professionals who do not adhere to these standards will face consequences, while the Inspector General will be authorized to conduct independent inspections.

“A well-regulated healthcare sector is an investment in our future,” noted PM Dr. Mercelina. “This registry ensures that every professional practicing in St. Maarten is competent, ethical, and aligned with our national healthcare goals.”

The registry’s framework has been shaped by extensive collaboration with healthcare professionals, legal experts, and policymakers. Feedback from stakeholders in underscored the need for a more inclusive, well-regulated system—a vision that the HCPR will now bring to life.

Moving forward, discussions will explore the possibility of making the registry a semi-autonomous structure, ensuring continuity and resilience against political changes. Additionally, key organizations and professional associations will be engaged to further refine policies and processes.

Prime Minister Mercelina encourages all healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, and citizens to support the implementation for St. Maarten.

“This is a defining moment for our healthcare system,” he affirmed. “Together, we will build a transparent, and world-class healthcare environment that benefits every individual in Sint Maarten.”