PoP Wescot-Williams and PM Dr. Mercelina officially meet to discuss the working relationship between Parliament and the CoM

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the Honorable President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, hosted an official meeting with the Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina. The meeting, held in the Conference Room at the House of Parliament, was initiated by the President of Parliament, who extended a written invitation to the Prime Minister to discuss the working relationship between Parliament and the Council of Ministers.

The discussions opened with the President highlighting that openness, transparency, and effectiveness are key focus areas for strengthening Parliament. She emphasized the necessity of collaboration between Parliament and Government to ensure effective decision-making that benefits the people. “This meeting with the Prime Minister lays the groundwork for the collaboration between the Parliament and Government, as there is no way decisions that benefit the people can be effectively made without these two bodies – each within their own mandate- effectively working together.”, according to the President of Parliament.

Discussions then focused on ensuring that Parliament can effectively carry out its constitutional roles as the representative of the people, co-legislator, and supervisor of government policies. Both leaders agreed on the importance of Ministers being accountable, especially by timely responses to questions from Members of Parliament, attending meetings of Parliament, and keeping Parliament duly, timely and actively informed.

One important outcome of the meeting was a commitment to improving the planning and scheduling of Parliament meetings while balancing the Ministers’ role in governing and their accountability to Parliament.

In order to further improve the relationship, parties agreed to the drafting of a protocol, which would contain a clear set of rules on how the working relationship and engagement between Parliament and the Government via the Council of Ministers ought to be. This protocol will aim to enhance communication and cooperation, while ensuring effective governance and the proper functioning of our parliamentary democracy. Additionally, the protocol will address the presence of civil servants in Parliament meetings, establishing a structured framework in accordance with the Rules of Order of Parliament.

The President of Parliament emphasized the need for full transparency, saying Parliament needs clear and timely information to do its job well. The Prime Minister acknowledged the progress made and confirmed that the Council of Ministers would continue to improve these aspects while working more closely and in collaboration with Parliament and upholding the defined roles and responsibility of both institutions.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina reaffirmed his commitment to fostering stronger ties between the executive and legislative branches, stating, “Good governance is built on mutual respect, accountability, and open communication. Our government will continue to engage with Parliament in a transparent and structured manner, ensuring that the voices of the people are effectively represented and that decisions are made in the best interest of Sint Maarten.”