Oranje Fonds Selects Two Contenders from Saba for the Appeltje van Oranje

THE BOTTOM, Saba — Child Focus Foundation and Saba Reach Foundation from Saba are in the running for an Appeltje van Oranje. The Oranje Fonds presents this award annually to three social initiatives that make a real difference. The two organizations were selected from 348 entries and are among the final fifty contenders. A ten-day public voting round and a pitch day will determine which ten initiatives receive an official nomination. Queen Máxima will present the Appeltjes van Oranje at Noordeinde Palace in October.

Indispensable Links

The theme of this year’s Appeltjes van Oranje is Indispensable Links. Organizations that are vital to their village, neighborhood, town, or city could register until February 23. The Oranje Fonds is looking for organizations that recognize when something is missing in their community and actively provide a solution. That’s what makes them indispensable—not only to the people they support, but also to the governments and partners they collaborate with. Their approach builds bridges between municipalities, (care) institutions, other volunteer organizations, and the people in need, increasing their overall impact.

Voting Period and Pitch Day

The voting period takes place from May 19 to May 28. During this time, everyone can cast a single vote for one of the fifty finalists through a dedicated voting website. The organization that receives the most votes secures the first nomination. The remaining contenders will present themselves to each other and to a jury in June. The jury will ultimately select nine more organizations to receive a nomination.

The Appeltjes van Oranje

The Oranje Fonds annually awards the Appeltjes van Oranje—the prize for initiatives that truly matter. The award honors three initiatives that promote an inclusive and engaged society. To be eligible, initiatives must be unique, creative, meaningful, and have been active for at least two years. An Appeltje van Oranje acknowledges the organization’s work and dedication. The theme changes every year.

The award consists of a bronze statuette designed and crafted by Princess Beatrix, along with a cash prize of €25,000. The funds can be freely used to support the goals of the winning initiative. Each year, Queen Máxima presents the three Appeltjes van Oranje at Noordeinde Palace. More information: www.appeltjevanoranje.nl.