Ombudsman submits amendments to the National Ordinance Ombudsman to Government for review   

GREAT BAY, Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel has submitted proposed amendments to the national ordinance governing the Ombudsman institution to the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation (JZ&W). This submission was made through the honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina for legal and legislative review.

The proposed amendments aim to enhance the functioning of the Ombudsman institution, with a major highlight being the introduction of a Children’s Ombudsman. This initiative is in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, reinforcing Sint Maarten’s commitment to protecting the rights and interests of children. It is important to note that Sint Maarten is currently the only country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands lacking legislative provisions for a Children’s Ombudsman.

In addition to the introduction of the Children’s Ombudsman, the amendments seek to expand the Ombudsman’s role to include investigations into complaints from government-owned entities such as GEBE, TELem, PJIAE (Princess Juliana International Airport), and SMPA (Sint Maarten Harbor Holding Company). This expansion is crucial to ensure accountability and address the concerns of citizens regarding these vital services.

Furthermore, the proposed amendments include various procedural enhancements aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the investigations carried out by the Ombudsman’s office.

Ombudsman Mossel emphasizes the importance of these amendments in strengthening the institution and ensuring that it can effectively serve the public interest.

Prime Minister Mercelina stated, “This landmark proposal by the Ombudsman marks a significant step in strengthening governance and ensuring that the voices of our people- especially our children – are heard and protected. By advancing the establishment of a Children’s Ombudsman and expanding oversight to key government entities, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the well-being of every citizen. Our government welcomes this initiative, as it aligns with our broader vision for a more just and equitable Sint Maarten.”