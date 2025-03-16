National Library of the Netherlands Sponsors Working Visit for Saba and St. Eustatius Libraries to Sint Maarten Library

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — From March 10 to 16, representatives from Saba’s Queen Wilhelmina Library and St. Eustatius’ Gertrude Judson Bicentennial Public Library will participate in a working visit hosted by the Sint Maarten Library. This initiative, sponsored by the National Library of the Netherlands, aims to provide the sister libraries with valuable insights and an introduction to the OverDrive digital library and its Libby app. This integration will enhance the online literary experience for patrons across all three islands.

The visit will serve to improve library services and strengthen the role of public libraries in the region. Staff from both libraries will receive comprehensive training on OverDrive, including acquisition processes, reporting, collection development, and library activities. Additionally, they will gain a deeper understanding of how to enhance their library systems and curate digital collections effectively.

During this period, representatives from the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW) of the Netherlands, including Beena Ramlakhan, Coordinating Policy Advisor for Media, Libraries, and Language, and Policy Advisor Eveline Chaudron, also conducted a working visit to their BES Islands counterparts. They praised the strong collaboration between the Sint Maarten Library and the library representatives from Saba and St. Eustatius, highlighting the importance of knowledge sharing and regional cooperation in advancing library services.