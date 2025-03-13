MP Lyndon Lewis Engages in Discussions on FBE Evaluation Study

On Friday, March 7, 2025, Honorable Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis met with Dr. Yadira Boston and Dr. Delroy Pierre to discuss the Foundation Based Education (FBE) Evaluation Study. The objective of this study is to engage with Ministers of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports—key stakeholders since October 10, 2010—to exchange ideas and integrate their perspectives to enhance the education system in St. Maarten.

During the meeting, MP Lewis underscored the importance of evaluating the current state of the education system to identify areas for improvement, ensuring that it meets the evolving needs of students and educators. He also stressed the need for collaborative efforts to strengthen policies, curriculum development, and teacher training programs to improve the overall quality of education.

MP Lewis expressed his satisfaction with the discussions, emphasizing the significance of increased collaboration with French counterparts, given the interconnected nature of the education system within the French territories. He believes that fostering relationships with both local and regional educational stakeholders will help create a more robust and cohesive learning environment for students in St. Maarten.

Furthermore, MP Lewis highlighted the necessity of incorporating innovative teaching methods and modern technology into the education system, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the challenges of the future. He also recognized the role of parental involvement in student success and encouraged initiatives that promote stronger engagement between schools, parents, and the wider community.

As a strong advocate for educational advancement, MP Lyndon Lewis looks forward to future meetings of this kind and remains committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth and development of St. Maarten’s education system. In his capacity as a Member of Parliament, he pledges to provide assistance wherever possible to facilitate meaningful change and ensure that every child in St. Maarten has access to quality education.