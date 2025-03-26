MP Lewis Raises Concern Over Delayed Salaries for Immigration Officers

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On March 25, 2025, Honorable Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis reached out to both the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Finance to address a pressing issue concerning 13 immigration officers who have not received their monthly salaries. This delay has led to significant frustration and dissatisfaction among the affected officers.

MP Lewis expressed his concerns over how such an oversight could occur and emphasized the need for immediate mediation to resolve the matter.

It was further clarified to MP Lewis that the delay in salary payments was due to the alleged shortcomings of the Director of Immigration, Mr. Jocelyn R. Levenstone.

In response, Minister Marinka J. Gumbs acknowledged the situation and assured MP Lewis that efforts were underway to ensure the officers would receive their salaries no later than Friday, March 28, 2025.

Up until this press releas, no response has been provided by the Minister of Justice, Ms. Natalie Tackling to the communication by MP Lewis.

This is not the first time the Director of Immigration failed to fulfill his responsibilities. In the past, under the tenure of then-Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis, immigration officers experienced delays in receiving their overtime allowances.