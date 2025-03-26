MP Jansen-Webster Brings Back Draft Legal Framework to Combat Teenage Pregnancy

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Member of Parliament (MP) Veronica Jansen–Webster recently attended her first Parlatino Conference. The conference, held from March 20–21, focused on critical regional issues of four Parlatino committees including the Committee on Gender Equality, Children, and Adolescents in which MP Jansen-Webster represented St. Maarten.

Two main topics were discussed during thiscommittee meeting. The first topic centered around technology and adolescents, underscoring the importance of striking a balance between sufficient accessibility to technology in order to keep up with global technological developments including AI and over exposure to technology which could lead to negative social and health related issues.

The second topic was the proposed regional legal framework to combat teenage pregnancy which aims to enhance adolescent reproductive health policies across Latin America and the Caribbean. Discussions centered on ensuring both access to contraceptives and the availability of comprehensive educational programs on sexuality and relationships. The committee approved the draft framework law, which countries can adapt to fit their national contexts.

The St. Maarten AIDS Foundation has successfully run an educational program for AIDS awareness, prevention and reproductive health. MP Jansen-Webster was a volunteer facilitator for this program in the past and therefore was able to share some information on a possible education component that has been successfully implemented in our schools.

The other countries seemed genuinely interested in learning more about this. As such, the exchange of information among the countries can benefit all parties.

Upon her return to St. Maarten, MP Jansen–Webster engaged with the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, which is already quite active in adolescent reproductive health. It is the intention to meet with them and other stakeholders in order to tailor the draft legal framework to St. Maarten’s needs before its potential submission as local legislation.

Additionally, MP Jansen Webster met with a senior prison official from Trinidad and Tobago, gaining valuable insights on theirprison system. These discussions provided practical recommendations and established expert contacts of prison policy developers in the region who can assist where necessary to enhance local correctional policies.

MP Jansen-Webster intends to present her experience at Parlatino together with the other members of our parliament’s Parlatino committee in a meeting of parliament.

This Parlatino engagement was a productive step in addressing critical issues affecting our youth and justice system,” said MP Jansen Webster. “I look forward to continuing discussions locally to ensure these policies benefit the people of St. Maarten.