Motorworld Wins Prestigious Awards at the 2025 GAC International Partner Conference

Motorworld has been recognized on the global stage at the 2025 GAC International Partner Conference, held in Guangzhou, China. The dealership received two prestigious accolades, solidifying its position as a key partner in GAC Motor’s international network.

Sales Elite of the Year Award

Motorworld’s GAC Sales Consultant, Eva Lecciones, was honored with the Sales Elite of the Year Award—a distinction granted to only six Sales Consultants worldwide. This award recognizes professionals who exemplify excellence in key sales behaviors, including:

High-quality personal and corporate customer service.

Outstanding product demonstrations.

Superior test drive experiences.

Strong personal sales techniques.

Exceptional ability to address and resolve customer concerns.

Motorworld’s Managing Director, Tariq Amjad, accepted the award on behalf of Eva Lecciones.

Global Outstanding Distributor Award & Keynote Speech

In addition to individual recognition, Motorworld was also awarded the prestigious title of “Global Outstanding Distributor.” As a testament to the dealership’s remarkable achievements, Tariq Amjad was invited to deliver a keynote speech to an audience of GAC Executives and international partners. His speech highlighted:

The official launch of the GAC Motor brand at Motorworld in early 2024 .

The brand’s rapid expansion , now serving over 20 territories across the Caribbean .

Key best practices that contributed to Motorworld’s success as a regional distributor.

GAC Motor’s Record-Breaking Global Growth

GAC Motor has experienced unprecedented global growth in 2024, with a 96% increase in sales compared to 2023—the highest growth among all Chinese automotive brands. GAC vehicles are now available in 391 stores across 72 regions, reflecting the rising global demand for the brand.

As part of its continuous improvement initiatives, GAC Motor International remains committed to enhancing operational capabilities across all markets to further elevate the customer experience.

Motorworld’s achievements at the 2025 GAC International Partner Conference reinforce its leadership in the Caribbean automotive market and its pivotal role in GAC Motor’s international success.