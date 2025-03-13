Minister Richinel Brug Receives Donation of 30 CPR Training Dummies from the Bjorn Steiger Foundation

Cupecoy – On February 28, 2025, during the kickoff meeting for the upcoming Disaster and Emergency Response Conference, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, Richinel Brug, met with representatives of the Bjorn Steiger Foundation for the official handover of 30 CPR training Dolls.

The Bjorn Steiger Foundation, a renowned advocate for emergency patients for over 50 years, has been at the forefront of the fight against sudden cardiac death. This donation aligns seamlessly with the Ministry’s vision of strengthening preventative healthcare initiatives and enhancing emergency preparedness across the nation.

“Training in resuscitation and CPR is a crucial skill that can save lives,” said Minister Brug. “CPR training should not be limited to medical professionals—it should be introduced in schools and community organizations because, in an emergency, every second counts.”

With a strong emphasis on prevention, the Ministry is committed to rolling out a CPR preparedness training program that will empower individuals across all sectors of society. The initiative will help ensure that more people are equipped with the lifesaving skills needed to respond effectively in critical situations.

The donation of the CPR training dolls comes at a pivotal moment, reinforcing the government’s ongoing efforts to build a resilient and health-conscious community.