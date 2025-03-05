Minister of VSA Meets with WIFOL Representatives to Address Workers’ Rights Concerns

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel Brug, recently met with representatives from the Windward Islands Federation of Labor (WIFOL) to discuss pressing concerns about workers’ rights in St. Maarten. Attending the meeting were WIFOL President Theophilus Thompson, WIFOL cadre Florestine Joseph, and union advisor Drs. Raymond Jessurun.

Key Concerns Raised by WIFOL

During the discussion, WIFOL urged the Minister to take decisive action to strengthen worker protections. The union highlighted several ongoing labor issues, including:

Unfair Treatment by Employers – Reports of businesses disregarding labor laws and workers’ rights, with minimal intervention from authorities.

Unresolved Compensation Claims – Workers from The Towers have yet to receive their legally entitled payments under the Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) despite settlements.

Defiance of Court Verdicts – Employers, including a jewelry franchise and a construction company, have allegedly ignored court rulings in favor of employees.

Labor Violations – Employees from security firms, a laundry company, and cleaning services have reported unpaid wages, lack of overtime compensation, and unlawful deductions.

Unjust Dismissals – Workers from another cleaning service company and a homeowners association have allegedly been wrongfully terminated, with dispute resolutions taking excessive time.

Proposed Solutions and Government Action

To address these concerns, WIFOL proposed forming a special committee to identify and close legal loopholes that allow employers to bypass labor laws.

Additionally, the union submitted a list of complaints related to Checkmate Security and urged Minister Brug to collaborate with Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling. Key concerns included:

Workers being required to pay additional legal fees despite possessing government-issued yellow cards.

Lawyers refusing to accept these cards, limiting workers’ access to legal representation.

The need for a class action lawsuit as a more effective approach than individual legal cases.

WIFOL also emphasized the importance of improving the labor office’s complaint-handling process to ensure workers receive timely and fair resolutions without solely relying on union intervention.

Minister Brug’s Commitment to Labor Reform

Since taking office, Minister Brug has received numerous labor-related complaints from Members of Parliament, individual workers, and the Ombudsman. Recognizing the need for improvements, the Minister has submitted a draft Ministerial Decree (MB) to Legal Affairs for review and publication. This decree will establish an ad hoc committee to:

Resolve existing labor complaints.

Enhance customer service.

Improve transparency, fairness, and efficiency in handling labor disputes.

Next Steps

Minister Brug emphasized that addressing these concerns is a top priority. He outlined key actions to strengthen labor protections, including:

Reviewing and updating labor laws and policies to close loopholes.

Advancing digitalization to streamline labor processes.

Reinforcing the Ministry of VSA by adding staff and resources to improve service delivery.

The Minister acknowledged the urgency of these issues and committed to reviewing them thoroughly to determine the best course of action. Further updates will be provided as the process moves forward.