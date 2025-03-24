Minister Marinka Gumbs Congratulates MFK on historic victory

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten — Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs has extended her congratulations to the Movementu Futuro Kòrsou (MFK) and its leader, Prime Minister Gilmar “Pik” Pisas, for their historic victory at the recently held parliamentary elections in Curacao.

In a message to her counterpart, Curacao’s Minister of Finance Javier Silvania, Minister Gumbs stated: “Your resounding victory speaks volumes and is a testament to the enlightened policies you have pursued during the last governing period.”

“The people of Curacao have demonstrated their absolute confidence in your leadership and I am confident that you will continue to work in their best interest,” stated the St. Maarten finance minister.

“Given the historical and cultural bonds between our people, I look forward to continuing to strengthen the relationship between our two islands in every aspect possible,” said Minister Marinka Gumbs.