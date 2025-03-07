Minister Brug joins La Fundacion Semana Dominicana in celebrating Mr.  Angel Morel Jr.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On February 27th, the Dominican community in St. Maarten came together to celebrate the 181st Independence Day of the Dominican Republic in a grand and meaningful way. Organized by” La Fundacion Semana Dominicana”, the event honored various individuals who have made a significant impact on the Dominican community on the island.

Among the esteemed honorees was Mr. Angel Morel Jr., a staff member of the ministry of VSA who was recognized for his outstanding community service in St. Maarten. His dedication and contributions have not gone unnoticed, and his recognition serves as a testament to the positive influence he has had on those around him.

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), the Honorable Minister Richinel Brug, acknowledged the recognition of Mr. Morel Jr. and expressed his admiration for his commitment to community service. “After hearing about this well-deserved recognition, I understand fully why Mr. Morel Jr. was honored in such a fashion. This is a confirmation that everything his manager has spoken about him is true. He is an exemplary employee under my ministry,” stated Minister Brug.

Minister Brug further joined La Semana Dominicana in celebrating Mr. Morel Jr., commending him for his hard work and dedication. “I encourage him to continue striving for excellence, both in and out of working hours. His impact on the community is invaluable, and his efforts do not go unnoticed.”

The celebration of the Dominican Republic’s independence in St. Maarten highlighted the strong cultural ties and contributions of the Dominican community to the island. La Fundacion Semana Dominicana continues to play a pivotal role in recognizing and uplifting individuals who contribute positively to society, fostering unity and appreciation within the community.