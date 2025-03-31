Meet & Greet event of Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary hailed as Successful Event

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell said that the Meet & Greet organized by the cabinet last Thursday in honor of the visit of the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina was a “great success.”

Arrindell opened the two-hour event in front of a filled room with a brief introduction since becoming minister plenipotentiary back in November 2024, adding that it was an honor to represent the Government of Sint Maarten in this capacity.

Following her remarks the minister introduced and gave the floor to Prime Minister Mercelina who first requested a moment of silence in remembrance of the sudden passing of interim manager for NV GEBE Troy Washington.

Capturing the attention of those in attendance Prime Minister Mercelina gave his outline of governments plans for the future of Sint Maarten based on the recently presented governing program.

With the backdrop of the many challenges our young nation faces, he appealed to the students, young professionals and the more experienced among the guests, to come to Sint Maarten and make their contribution in the many areas in the public and private sectors.

The event brought together students and young professionals who were able to make connections with Sint Maarten’s government and business representatives who were also present in the Netherlands to attend the National Career Fair at the RAI in Amsterdam.

“The Meet & Greet was a precursor to the National Career Fair. It was well attended, and I am very pleased with the interaction and engagement that took place at the Meet & Greet. The discussions included studying in the Netherlands, challenges, job opportunities back on Sint Maarten in the public and private sectors, and young professional experiences.

“The cabinet’s staff was introduced as well while informing attendees of future plans to add some more talents into the cabinet in order to adequately support our students and young professionals and Sint Maarteners in general living in the Netherlands.

“We are pleased that the cabinet supported from the outset preparations for Sint Maarten’s participation at the National Career Fair,” Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell explained.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina said: “Sint Maarten needs you now more than ever—not only your expertise but your passion, your innovation, and your commitment to nation building. Together, we are not just shaping careers—we are shaping the very future of our island.”

He continued: “We recognize the immense value you bring as students and professionals living abroad. Your global perspective is an asset that can help us modernize systems, introduce smart solutions, and create a society that is both resilient and inclusive.

“Our government is investing in opportunities—not just to bring you back, but to welcome you into a Sint Maarten that is evolving, that is strengthening its institutions, and that is ready for bold, transformative leadership from the next generation.

“We cannot afford to let talent go untapped or dreams deferred. Whether in public service, healthcare, education, technology, or entrepreneurship, there is room for you, and there is a need for you.

“As Prime Minister, I am committed to ensuring that when you come home, you will find a government that is responsive, a system that supports your growth, and a community that embraces your return with pride.”

The Sint Maarten Government Department of Personnel & Organization closed the official part of the evening with a detailed presentation about the structure of the government, responsibilities of the seven ministries, the recruitment process, benefits and incentives as well as the list of key vacancies in each ministry.

Many people remained after the closure of the official part of the evening to interact with the prime minister and members of some government companies, some of whom were present as well.

Looking forward, there’s certainly reason for optimism and improvements in organizing next year’s Meet & Greet by reaching out earlier to all stakeholders thereby ensuring an even greater outreach and participation of the government and private sector community.

The National Career Fair was held under the banner of, ‘Working in the Caribbean 2025,’ that took place from March 28-29. It is considered the biggest career event in the Netherlands with a focus on the Caribbean allowing on- and offline talent acquisition and employer branding to connect seamlessly.