Launch and Giveaway of St. Martin Activity Book SoualiKulture on Sunday, April 6th

French Quarter, St. Martin — The public is invited to celebrate the launch of SoualiKulture, the first-ever activity book about St. Martin culture! The free, festive launch event will be held at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House in French Quarter from 9am to noon. SoualiKulture was created by the Soualiwomen Kultural Association (SKA) and the Les Fruits de Mer association. Guests attending the launch will receive a free copy of the book. The event will also feature a cultural scavenger hunt, a display of Carnival costumes, a coloring station, and refreshments for all to enjoy.

“SKA was formed to celebrate Carnival in another way, more creative and cultural. Then we opened up more to promote and share our culture and traditions,” explained Erica and Laticha Stephen, President and Vice-president of SKA. “This book brings together many parts of our culture, like our sayings and language, our food, our Ponum dance and Carnival. It presents them to the next generation through the fun of activities. It’s a new way to share the things that inspire us and make us who we are as a people.”

SoualiKulture features over 100 pages of stories, heritage photos, mazes, word games, coloring pages, creative writing and drawing activities, and more. Topics include art, music and dance, Carnival, food and fishing traditions, livestock and agriculture, and the St. Martin language. The book is bilingual in English and French. Ten members of SKA worked together with Les Fruits de Mer to develop and write the book.

“We are thrilled to help SKA launch the first activity book about St. Martin culture!” said Les Fruits de Mer president Jenn Yerkes. “This is incredibly special, and we hope it’s the first of many. St. Martin culture is very rich, and it would be wonderful to see many more books for kids like this. We also look forward to giving this book to thousands of students over the coming years. It can help pass on cultural knowledge and traditions, so they can survive and thrive into the future.”

The book launch will be held on Sunday, April 6th from 9am to noon at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House on the hill above Coconut Grove. Free copies of the book will be given to those who attend the event. The launch is also a great chance to visit the museum and learn more about SKA. The event will feature a display of some of SKA’s traditional handmade Carnival costumes. Kids will enjoy a special cultural scavenger hunt and a coloring station. Light refreshments will also be served.

Free printed copies of SoualiKulture will be given to local schools and students as part of Les Fruits de Mer’s book program. The book is also available as a free download from http://lesfruitsdemer.com, and for purchase on amazon.com worldwide. Teachers and youth group leaders interested in copies are encouraged to contact Les Fruits de Mer at [email protected]. Companies, organizations or individuals interested in sponsoring copies for schools are also encouraged to contact the association.

This book was produced with the support of the Fonds pour le développement de la vie associative (FDVA).