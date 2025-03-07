KPSM Strengthens Traffic and Safety Enforcement in Cay Hill and Belair

BELAIR, Sint Maarten — Members of a control team of (KPSM) carried out targeted traffic and safety operations earlier this week in Cay Hill, Belair, and surrounding areas. These efforts are part of the ongoing commitment to keeping our roads safe and ensuring public security.

During the operation, officers stopped and inspected 20 vehicles, issuing six fines for various traffic violations. In one case, a man was found in possession of a firearm. The weapon was confiscated, and the suspect was taken into custody for further questioning.

KPSM reminds all drivers to carry the necessary documentation for their vehicles at all times. Failing to present proper documents can lead to fines or other consequences. Additionally, we want to stress that possessing a firearm without a valid permit is strictly illegal in Sint Maarten. This law also applies to firearm components or parts. Law enforcement will continue to enforce these regulations to keep our communities safe.

“Safety on our roads and in our neighborhoods is a priority”, KPSM urges all residents to follow the rules, cooperate with officers, and contribute to a safer Sint Maarten.”

KPSM will continue similar operations in the interest of traffic safety and crime prevention. We appreciate the cooperation of the community and encourage everyone to stay informed.