KPSM Investigates Two Serious Traffic Accidents on March 29, 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is conducting investigations into two significant traffic accidents that occurred on Saturday, March 29, 2025, resulting in serious injuries to the individuals involved.​

First Incident: Amazon Road, Pointe Pirouette

At approximately 3:00 AM, officers responded to a collision on Amazon Road in the Pointe Pirouette area. Preliminary findings suggest that the operator of a quad (four-wheeler) lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a pickup truck parked along the roadside. The rider sustained a fractured wrist and severe lacerations to the head.

Emergency medical personnel provided immediate on-site care before transporting the individual to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he remains in serious condition.​

Second Incident: Welfare Road



Later that day, around 2:30 PM, a second accident occurred on Welfare Road involving an SUV and a scooter. The driver of the SUV, traveling from the direction of the Kruithoff Roundabout, attempted a left turn into a business establishment. Concurrently, a scooter rider approaching from the opposite direction collided with the side of the SUV.

The scooter operator sustained severe lacerations to the hands and legs. Paramedics administered first aid at the scene before transporting the injured party to SMMC for further medical attention.​

Safety Advisory

KPSM urges all road users to exercise caution, particularly given the current traffic congestion on the island. Motorists are reminded to remain vigilant, adhere strictly to traffic regulations, and be especially mindful of vulnerable road users, including motorcyclists and pedestrians. Collective responsibility and attentiveness are essential to ensuring the safety of all individuals on our roads.​