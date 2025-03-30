KPSM Conducts Weekend Traffic and Business Inspections, Resulting in Multiple Arrests

PHILISBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted a series of targeted traffic and business controls over the past weekend as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety. These operations, which primarily took place between 1:00 AM and 5:00 AM, resulted in multiple fines, arrests, and the confiscation of illegal items.

During the traffic controls, officers stopped and controlled more than 100 vehicles. Several citations were issued for various traffic violations. KPSM urges all drivers to ensure that their vehicles meet technical requirements and that they carry the necessary legal documentation to avoid penalties.

In addition to traffic enforcement, KPSM conducted an inspection at a gentleman’s club. During this operation, officers identified and arrested an individual who was wanted in connection with a prior case involving threats with a firearm. The suspect was immediately transported to the police station, where he remains in custody for further questioning.

Furthermore, on the afternoon of Friday, March 28, 2025, KPSM officers and detectives observed a suspect in the Zagersgut, Cul-de-Sac area who was wanted for an armed robbery that occurred in December 2024. The suspect was inside a vehicle with another male individual. Upon stopping and controlling the vehicle, officers arrested the wanted individual and transported him to the police station for further investigation.

During the same operation, officers discovered that the second male occupant of the vehicle was residing illegally on the island. He was subsequently processed and handed over to the Immigration Department for further handling. Additionally, officers found and confiscated a quantity of narcotics and a crossbow inside the vehicle.

KPSM emphasizes that these enforcement operations will continue in the coming weeks as part of its commitment to maintaining public order and safety. The police urge all vehicle owners and drivers to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and to cooperate with officers during inspections.