KPCN introduces bodycams for increased safety and transparency

BES Islands — Starting the 4th of April 2025, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, KPCN) will officially use bodycams on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. With this step, KPCN enhances safety, transparency, and trust between the police and the community.

Enhanced protection for citizens and police officers

Bodycams are small cameras worn visibly on police officers’ uniforms. They are used during checks, enforcement actions, interventions, and other operational activities. This technology objectively records situations, promotes professional conduct, and helps reduce tensions.

For citizens, bodycams provide extra reassurance that their interactions with the police are fair and handled with care. For officers, the footage serves as protection in cases of uncertainties or complaints. Additionally, recordings allow for incident analysis and continuous professional development. International experiences show that bodycams strengthen mutual trust and reduce the number of incidents.

Clear rules and strict privacy guidelines

KPCN uses bodycams following clear rules. Officers wear the cameras visibly and announce when they begin recording, either verbally or via a camera signal.

The footage is securely stored and used solely for investigation and complaint handling, following strict privacy regulations. Only authorized personnel have access under specific conditions. Storage duration is limited, and unnecessary footage is deleted in a timely manner.

More information?

Curious about how bodycams work, when they are used, and how KPCN protects your privacy? Visit our website: https://www.politiecn.com/en/subjects/bodycams-in-the-dutch-caribbean.html