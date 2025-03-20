Justice Minister Nathalie M. Tackling reduces residency permit backlog

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — From day one, Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling has taken decisive action to reduce the inherited residency permit backlog and restore efficiency, fairness, and public trust in the immigration system. From the start, she has shown unwavering dedication, personally processing and validating over 800 residency permits within months.

Contrary to speculation, Minister Tackling and her team have been working extended hours, including weekends, to accelerate progress. Despite staffing shortages, she has reorganized immigration staff and implemented a more transparent, streamlined process, including case management, allowing individual officers to handle files from start to finish, delivering real results.

A Priority for Minister Tackling

Recognizing applicants’ frustrations and the Immigration Department’s challenges, Minister Tackling is committed to building a system rooted in fairness, transparency, and accountability.

At the heart of this reform is a new digital immigration management system designed to address inefficiencies and restore trust. The system features a secure, user-friendly portal allowing applicants to track their application status in real-time, reducing uncertainty and eliminating the need for constant follow-ups.

Beyond improving the applicant experience, the system introduces transparent workflows, enabling immigration staff to manage cases more efficiently and ensuring files are processed in a timely, organized manner. This structure strengthens both efficiency and accountability at every level.

“We are building an immigration system that works for everyone,” stated Minister Tackling. “One that ensures transparency and accountability on both sides—where applicants have clear visibility into their process, and the department is equally responsible for delivering efficient and fair service.”

Addressing Technical and Administrative Challenges

Minister Tackling has acknowledged the system’s limitations, including document upload failures and lost submissions, which have caused delays and frustration. These issues are being addressed by prioritizing the new digital system.

Alongside technological improvements, she is fostering a culture shift within the Immigration Department, encouraging teams to work collaboratively and take ownership of cases to reduce bottlenecks and create a seamless, applicant-centered process.

Despite ongoing staffing challenges and many positions remaining unfunded, the Minister is confident that the new digital system will ease administrative pressures and help staff work more efficiently.

Exceptional Circumstances: Dispensation Requests

The Ministry of Justice recognizes the challenges faced by first-time residency applicants who are required to leave the island during processing. To address exceptional cases, applicants can submit a formal request for a dispensation letter directly to the Minister of Justice.

Each request is carefully reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with a strong focus on fairness and integrity. Minister Tackling personally oversees the process to ensure only those with genuine and urgent circumstances are considered, such as business owners vital to their operations and individuals with established family life on the island whose removal would result in undue hardship.

Her hands-on approach reinforces the Ministry’s commitment to balancing compassion with orderly, lawful immigration management while restoring public trust through clear, consistent criteria and transparency.

Looking Ahead

Minister Tackling’s proactive leadership is bringing meaningful progress in reducing the backlog and improving efficiency. The digital immigration system will be a major step forward, ensuring transparency and accountability for applicants and staff.

As these reforms take shape, the Ministry will continue to update the public, ensuring that everyone remains informed every step of the way.