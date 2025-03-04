Island Gems sponsors animation for Season 2 of ‘Soualichi Stories’

A.Th. ILLIDGE ROAD, St. Maarten – The Island Gems Charity Foundation has sponsored the animation for Season 2 of the Soualichi Stories series, reinforcing its dedication to preserving and promoting local literature and cultural heritage.

The Soualichi Stories series, produced by the Foresee (4C) Foundation in collaboration with Cultural Participation Fund, Cultuurfonds and UNESCO, brings to life traditional St. Maarten folklore, narrated by local storytellers. The upcoming animated season aims to make these tales more accessible, particularly for younger audiences, ensuring the island’s oral traditions remain vibrant in modern media.

The animation process is being completed by local animator Sjorensly Valies, who is working on the animation for Season Two stories that cover Caribbean folkloric themes that add magic to storytelling. From the lessons of “Cracks in the Crab Backs,” which teaches the value of positivity and friendliness, to the clever tricks of Anansi, who always finds a way to come out on top. Other stories allow people to visit the magic of Mullet Bay’s mermaids, discover the mystery of Mr. Lalaman, and learn how stories have long been used to raise awareness about domestic violence. Stories like “Ah Say Come Leh We Go Back” take us to the good ole days filled with old-time games, local treats, and sayings that bring culture to life.

While Season 2 is being animated, Foresee Foundation is actively working on completing Season 3.

Island Gems’ involvement underscores its ongoing mission to make local literature widely available. The foundation previously donated copies of Stories of St. Martin, a book featuring narratives from twelve St. Martiners, to schools on the Dutch side of the island. This initiative, in partnership with Association Les Fruits de Mer, ensures that students have access to authentic accounts of their island’s history and traditions.

In addition to promoting literature, Island Gems has a history of supporting community development.

To fund these initiatives, Island Gems hosts an annual fundraising gala. This year’s event, themed “Call of the Sea: Above and Below,” is set for Saturday, April 12, at Emilio’s restaurant. The gala, a highlight of the island’s social calendar, promises an evening of entertainment and philanthropy, with all proceeds going toward community enhancement projects. Tickets are priced at US $125 and can be purchased through Island Gems members.

Established nearly five decades ago, Island Gems Charity Foundation remains committed to supporting sustainable community projects. By directly purchasing equipment or services rather than disbursing cash, the foundation ensures that donations reach their intended beneficiaries effectively.

Through its sponsorship of Soualichi Stories and other philanthropic efforts, Island Gems continues to play a vital role in enriching St. Maarten’s cultural landscape and preserving its heritage for future generations.