Government of Sint Maarten Launches Comprehensive Survey on Gambling Habits and Community Impact

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Government of Sint Maarten has commissioned independent research on gambling habits and their impact on the community. IPSOS, an independent research firm, has been tasked with conducting this research on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) in collaboration with the Department of Statistics (STATs). The survey aimed at understanding the gambling habits of residents and the impact of these activities on individuals and the broader community. This initiative is part of a larger effort to assess both the positive and negative effects of gambling on the island, ensuring that adequate support and resources are available to those who need them.

The survey will be conducted from March 26th to April 8th, 2025, and will cover a wide range of topics related to gambling, including the types of games played, frequency of participation, and any potential consequences—whether beneficial or harmful—experienced by participants. The insights gathered will help the government develop informed policies, legislation, and programs to better serve the needs of the community.

Key Details:

Survey Period: March 26 th – April 8 th , 2025

Participation: All residents can participate. Residents can fill in the survey in privacy at various supermarkets and at locations such as casinos and lottery booths.

Privacy: The survey is completely confidential. All responses will be anonymized and used solely for research purposes.

Independence: This survey is conducted by an independent research team, ensuring unbiased data collection and analysis.

By participating in this survey, you are helping us understand the realities of gambling on Sint Maarten. Residents are encouraged to participate in the survey to ensure that all perspectives are represented. Whether you gamble frequently, occasionally, or not at all, your input is invaluable in shaping a safer and healthier future for Sint Maarten.

Communication about the survey will be made through official government channels, including Facebook and the government website.

For More Information: Please visit the Government of Sint Maarten’s website at https://www.sintmaartengov.org/Pages/default.aspx for more details.