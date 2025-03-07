Glenicia Mitchell represents Sint Maarten in Global Forbes-backed competition, calls for community support to secure win

SINT MAARTEN – Caribbean entrepreneur and holistic health advocate Glenicia Mitchell is making history as she advances in the Entrepreneur of Impact Competition, an international contest backed by Forbes and Daymond John of Shark Tank. Competing for a $25,000 grant, one-on-one mentorship from Daymond John, and a Forbes Magazine feature, Mitchell has maintained the number one position in her group for five consecutive weeks thanks to overwhelming support from Sint Maarten and the wider Caribbean. However, with the competition tightening, only the first-place winner in each group will move forward. Mitchell is urging the community to rally together to maintain her lead and ensure Sint Maarten secures its place on the global stage.

Winning this competition would not only be a personal victory for Mitchell but a monumental achievement for Sint Maarten, bringing international recognition and funding to the island’s growing wellness industry. Mitchell’s company, Nourish Nook, focuses on gut health, metabolic wellness, and holistic healing, providing science-backed solutions that reach clients in the United States, the Netherlands, and the Caribbean. She envisions using the competition’s winnings to expand wellness programs, create culturally relevant health education initiatives, and develop tools that make holistic health more accessible to underserved communities.

Mitchell’s journey is one of resilience. Once homeless and pregnant, she turned her own health struggles into a mission to change the way people understand wellness. Her background in Culinary Arts Management, minoring in food sciences led her to work part time in labs and kitchens.

After facing difficulties with health and building Nourish Nook, Glenicia passed certification as a Holistic Health coach and most recently an Ayurvedic Practitioner level 2. Glenicia states that she is preparing for her level three Ayurvedic Doctorate which will take 2 years to complete with clinicals and final review of all protocols developed thus far.

Through Nourish Nook, she combines Ayurvedic Medicine, nutrigenomics, holistic practices and modern science to provide solutions tailored to individual genetic and metabolic needs.

Her work has impacted clients around the world such as the US, Netherlands, Pakistan, and the Caribbean- in particular Sint Maarten includes partnerships with local businesses, educational institutions, and government bodies, ensuring that wellness is integrated into schools, workplaces, and public health initiatives.

Mitchell has already proven her ability to compete at the highest level. In 2023, she represented Nourish Nook at InvestFest, the world’s largest investment conference, where she won over $100,000 in mentorship and business resources from multimillionaire business mogul Pinky Cole, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan. Now, she ventures onward for even greater global impact through the Entrepreneur of Impact Competition.

Voting resets every week, meaning continued support is needed for Mitchell to remain in the lead. The competition follows a strict elimination format, with only one contestant per group advancing at each stage. Paid votes contribute to additional funding for the competition’s initiative supporting school nutrition programs, and on select days, all purchased votes count as double, making them a strategic advantage in securing her position.

Key voting dates are as follows:



Quarterfinals: March 3 – March 13,

Semifinals: March 14 – March 20,

Finals: March 21 – March 27

Voting is free and can be done once per person per day at https://entrepreneurofimpact.org/2025/glenicia.

Supporters are encouraged to set reminders to vote daily, share the link with friends and family, and participate in double-vote days to maximize impact. Mitchell also encourages corporate sponsors and businesses to integrate voting into their daily routines by reserving one minute before work or at lunch to vote. Employers can further support by utilizing email lists, company-wide reminders, and social media tagging to extend awareness.

Mitchell’s campaign has already received significant backing from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Princess Juliana International Airport, and leading businesses such as PrismJet, Carls & Sons Unique Inn, Sign Triple Nine, Tamleo Books, Techfield SXM, and Remesence. Additionally, hundreds of individual donors have contributed through paid votes, helping to counteract competitors who are purchasing large volumes of votes to keep up with her lead.

Mitchell is no stranger to representing Sint Maarten on a global level. As a former Miss Sint Maarten and Miss Carnival, a Jaycees Caribbean Debate winner, and a multi-sport champion, she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to cultural preservation, education, and community development. Now, she is calling on Sint Maarten once again to stand behind her as she pushes toward securing this international recognition.

“This competition is bigger than just me—it’s about proving that small islands can lead in innovation, wellness, and entrepreneurship. Winning this puts Sint Maarten on the map in an entirely new way, and I need every single person’s help to make that happen. Every vote, every reminder, every share brings us one step closer to making history.”

For daily updates, voting reminders, and behind-the-scenes content, follow Glenicia Mitchell on Instagram at @the.nourishnook and @flexys.sidequests.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected]