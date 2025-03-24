Get Ready for Success in The Netherlands: Join Our Mindfulness Workshop 1 for Students!

Hosted by Student Support Services Division

PHILIPSBURG – The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) is hosting a free workshop entitled “Mindfulness: Success in Studying in The Netherlands (Part I)” on March 27, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the University of St. Martin.

This session is for secondary school students in their pre-exam or exam year, recent graduates, and their parents. Topics include life in the Netherlands, handling homesickness, group interactions, and the importance of the Dutch language.

Please be on time. For more details or to register, contact SSSD at +1721-543-1235 or email [email protected]