Four animal care groups get Island Gems support

CAY HILL — The Island Gems Charity Foundation, the island’s longest-running charity organization, has donated four dedicated animal welfare groups: Animal Defenders St. Maarten, I Love My Island Dog, SXM Paws, and the Animal Welfare Foundation. These donations will help fund essential initiatives, including sterilization programs, medical care, rescue efforts, and public education about responsible pet ownership.

Island Gems has deposited US $1,000 to the organisations’ preferred vet clinic to pay for spay and neutering of dogs and cats. This is a part of the active efforts to control the feral and abandoned dog and cat population on the island. The deposit of the funds means the organization has a pre-paid account to draw on for these specific operations.

Each of the beneficiary organizations plays a vital role in improving the welfare of animals across the island.

Animal Defenders St. Maarten focuses on sterilization, vaccination, and feeding programs for stray animals while advocating for compassionate care.

I Love My Island Dog works to reduce pet overpopulation through spay and neuter efforts and helps rehome stray dogs.

SXM Paws rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes abandoned animals while promoting responsible pet ownership.

Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF) organizes large-scale sterilization campaigns and educational outreach to reduce the number of stray animals.

The donations were lodged with vet clinics; for I Love My Island Dog Association – St. Maarten Veterinary Clinic, Animal Defenders – Animal Care Clinic, AWF – Animal Hospital St. Maarten, and SXM Paws – Island Vet.

Founded as an all-women charitable organization, the Island Gems Charity Foundation raises funds through its annual costume gala, with proceeds supporting non-profit initiatives that benefit projects and communities on both sides of the island. Over the years, the foundation has funded projects in education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and animal welfare.

“We are proud to support these organizations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of animals on the island. Their dedication to rescue, sterilization, and awareness is making a real difference,” said Alita Singh, Island Gems Charity president.

Tickets for the gala on Saturday, April 12, are now available. Those interested in supporting the foundation’s efforts can purchase tickets by contacting any Island Gems member.

“Every ticket purchased contributes to making a meaningful difference in our community. We invite everyone to join us for a spectacular evening while supporting important causes,” added Jody Rosen, long time Island Gems member.