Former MP starts 20-month sentence for bribery and abuse of office

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (PRESS RELEASE of the PROSECUTOR OFFICE) – Former Member of Parliament F.R., convicted of subversive crimes in 2022, has begun serving his 20-month sentence at the Point Blanche House of Detention as of today, March 10. The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten (OM SXM), responsible for executing sentences, arranged for his incarceration once space became available in the prison.

(*1) — F.R. was convicted of bribery and abuse of office in June 2022 by the Court of Appeal in the “Emerald” case. That verdict became irrevocable on June 4, 2024, via the Supreme Court (Hoge Raad) ruling. This case revolved around a harbour dredging project and a related bribe of approximately US $370,000. The bribe was received from a fellow inmate, also convicted in the Emerald case, and the company Devcon.

In addition to the prison term, the Court imposed a five-year ban on F.R.’s right to run for public office.

White-collar crimes like these have far-reaching effects on the community, not only financially but also in eroding trust in public institutions. The actions of public officials who abuse their positions weaken democracy and undermine the principles of transparency essential for a well-functioning country.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal stated: “The accused, as a Member of Parliament of St. Maarten, has been guilty of taking bribes and laundering criminally obtained funds. In addition, the accused has harmed the Country of Sint Maarten by committing tax fraud.”

The Court further noted: “The accused has gravely overstepped ethical and legal boundaries, driven solely by personal financial gain. The trust placed in him as an MP has been completely betrayed. His criminal actions demonstrate that this trust was misplaced. In exchange for significant sums of money, he abused his parliamentary influence.”

F.R. was formally summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office to begin serving his sentence, following the self-reporting process for individuals ordered to incarceration.

Due to the limited number of prison cells in Sint Maarten, authorities have prioritized incarcerating violent offenders and those awaiting trial for violent crimes. However, ensuring that white-collar criminals serve their sentences remains a key objective, given the damage such crimes inflict on the community.

As part of a broader crackdown on subversive crimes, OM SXM—working alongside the Probation Service (SJIS)—is also enforcing community service sentences for fraud and other white-collar offenses. Additionally, efforts are being made to collect court-imposed fines related to these crimes, reinforcing accountability and justice.

