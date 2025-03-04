Dr. Chobanyan and AUC Students Gear Up for Next Round of Breast Abnormalities Screenings

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – March 3, 2025 – Following the successful initial screenings in 2024, the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and the Positive Foundation are excited for the next round of free breast exams and health screenings for women.

These events, led by oncologist and breast abnormalities expert Dr. Chobanyan, aim to continue educating and empowering women about breast cancer risk factors and presentations while collecting valuable data for the breast abnormalities survey.

Event Details:

Dates: March 15th and April 5th, 2025

Location: Vineyard Building #3, Vineyard Offices, Philipsburg

Contact: [email protected] or +1-334-655-3502 (WhatsApp) – Please make an appointment at least 3 days before the event.

Free Screenings Include: Breast exams performed by Dr. Chobanyan. Health screenings for Blood Sugar, Total Cholesterol, Waist Circumference, Blood Pressure, Height, Weight, BMI, Vision.

In preparation for these screenings, AUC students are actively involved, gaining hands-on experience, and contributing to the community’s health and well-being. Their participation underscores AUC’s commitment to fostering future healthcare professionals who are both skilled and compassionate.

This initiative has already collected data from over 660 women, with a target of reaching 1,000 women. By participating, you contribute to a significant community health project and help us achieve our goal. Reserve at least 2 hours in your schedule and register to be part of an opportunity to receive health information and a free clinical breast exam.

“We are committed to educating the women on St. Maarten about being breast aware and the importance of early detection,” says Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation. “By partnering with AUC and CPS for these free screenings, we hope to reach women who might not otherwise have access to these vital health services. Our goal is to educate and empower women to take charge of their breast health.”

“Early detection is crucial in the fight against breast cancer. These screenings provide an invaluable opportunity for women to take proactive steps in monitoring their health. We are proud to offer these services and support the community in this important initiative. First time participants are especially welcome to join this year’s AUC breast screenings,” said Dr. Chobanyan.

CPS encourages participation of the women 18+ and first-time participants to register as the collected data may give guidance on developing policies and protocols that will contribute to improving Breast Health.

The organizers collectively encourage night shift workers, police officers, civil workers, store workers, and nurses who are 18 years and older to participate. First-time participants are especially welcome to join this year’s AUC breast screenings. You can register by sending an email to [email protected] or +1-334-655-3502 (WhatsApp).