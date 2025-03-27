Deputy Prime Minister Heyliger-Marten requests presentation of Governing Program to parliament

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), the Honorable Mrs. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has formally submitted a request to the Parliament of St. Maarten for the Council of Ministers to present the Governing Program 2024–2028.

The request, addressed to the President of Parliament, the Honorable Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams, marks the first time that a sitting Council of Ministers has taken such an initiative. It underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency, interbranch cooperation, and accountable leadership. The initiative is intended to ensure that Parliament—and by extension, the people of St. Maarten—are fully informed of the government’s strategic priorities and direction for the current governing term.

“The Council of Ministers considers it essential to formally share the strategic vision and priorities set forth with the people of St. Maarten through their elected representatives,” the letter stated. “This engagement would provide an opportunity for open and constructive dialogue on the path ahead.”

Anchored by the theme “It’s Time for the People,” the Governing Program 2024–2028 outlines the Cabinet’s overarching policy agenda and national development roadmap. It identifies key areas for reform and investment, and reflects the administration’s intent to deliver practical, people-centered solutions while reinforcing institutional strength and long-term sustainability.

Deputy Prime Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasized that this effort is not only a demonstration of good governance but also a deliberate act of leadership that places the citizens of St. Maarten at the core of the government’s mission.

“This initiative sets the tone for mutual respect, alignment, and accountability in the execution of government policy,” she stated. “The people of St. Maarten have a right to understand the direction their country is heading, and this is an important step in ensuring transparency and shared responsibility across the branches of government—putting Soualiga first.”

The Council of Ministers awaits confirmation from Parliament on a date for the presentation.