UPDATE: Postponed until further !!!! Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament for deliberations regarding the delayed publication of building permits and ensuring legal compliance and procedural clarity

UPDATE

Postponement Continuation urgent Public meeting of Parliament

for deliberations regarding the delayed publication of building

permits and ensuring legal compliance and procedural clarity

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The continuation of Public meeting

no. 13 which was to be held today Wednesday, March 26, 2025

at 11.30hrs. with as agenda point:

Deliberations with the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial

Planning, Environment and Infrastructure regarding the

delayed publication of building permits and ensuring legal

compliance and procedural clarity (IS/654/2024-2025 dated

February 24, 2025)

Has been postponed until further notice upon request of the

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and

Infrastructure.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on March 26, 2025.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on March 12, 2025, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 11.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations with the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure regarding the delayed publication of building permits and ensuring legal compliance and procedural clarity (IS/654/2024-2025 dated February 24, 2025)

The meeting will resume with the Minister providing answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament in the first round.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx