Committee Country’s Expenditures of Parliament to meet for continuation discussion on the report from the General Audit Chamber “Audit into the process of Ex Officio Tax Assessments”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Country’s Expenditures (CLU) of Parliament will be meeting on March 17, 2025.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on February 12, 2025, will be reconvened on Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Minister of Finance on the report from the General Audit Chamber “Audit into the process of Ex Officio Tax Assessments” (IS/728/2022-2023) (IS/1077/2022-2023 dated September 6, 2023)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams

The Minister of Finance will be returning to Parliament to provide answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament during the meeting of February 12, 2025.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament