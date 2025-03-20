Collision with two fatalities in Sint Eustatius

ORANJESTAD, Sint Eustatius — On Monday, the 17th of March at around 10.15 AM, an collision between two scooters took place on the Mansion road on St. Eustatius. Both scooters overtook a bus and collided in the process. Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Both victims had to be sent to St. Maarten for medical care, but unfortunately they both did not make it to St. Maarten. The first victim passed underway to St. Maarten and the second victim passed on St. Eustatius.

It concerns a 23-year-old man with initials E.L.J.R. and a 22-year-old man with initials J.A.A.C., both born on St. Eustatius. The investigation in the case is ongoing.

Arrest for Driving Under the Influence

SABA — On Sunday, the 16th of March, at around 5.45 PM, a 40-year-old man with initials K.A.d.G. was arrested in The Bottom on Saba for driving under the influence of alcohol. While reversing, the suspect collided his vehicle with a parked car.

During the inspection, both parties’ documents were found to be in order. In accordance with the ‘botsen is blazen’ policy, a breathalyzer test was administered to the suspect, but he refused to cooperate.

He was arrested and taken to the police station for a breath test. As a result of this, the suspect’s driver’s license was confiscated.