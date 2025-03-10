Collision on Van Tonningen weg

ORANJESTAD, Sint Eustatius — On Monday, March 3rd, around 3:30 PM, a collision occurred on the Van Tonningen weg on St. Eustatius. For unknown cause, a car drove into the wall along the road with its right front corner.

Upon arrival of the patrol, it could be observed that the car had damage to the windshield on the inside and that it had a flat tire. The driver was also not at the scene. A passerby had taken the driver to the hospital because he was injured and bleeding on his head.

A breathalyzer test was administered by the patrol at the hospital to the driver, with negative results. The car was towed away with a tow truck.