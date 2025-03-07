COCI Announces “SXM Business Mission to Colombia” to Expand Opportunities for St. Maarten Businesses

Philipsburg, – The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is proud to announce its participation in two key business events in Colombia this year as part of an initiative called, “SXM Business Mission to Colombia.” This initiative is designed to expose local businesses to new commercial opportunities, strengthen trade relations, and foster economic growth for St. Maarten within the Colombian market.

The two major events under this initiative are 1. Construction Expo: Material Construction Trade Show, in Bogotá, Colombia, during May 20-25, 2025, and 2. A Multisector Business Matchmaking Forum, in Cali, Colombia, July 9-10, 2025. COCI considers these two events rather important given the growth in our local construction industry and available supplies in Colombia. Additionally, as one of Latin America’s most dynamic economies, Colombia presents a wealth of opportunities for St. Maarten’s entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to expand their reach. With a growing middle class, a robust tourism sector, and increasing demand for international partnerships, Colombian markets offer strategic advantages that align with the vision of St. Maarten’s economic diversification and resilience.

Through participation in these events, St. Maarten businesses will have the opportunity to: Connect with Colombian enterprises to explore import/export possibilities, joint ventures, and distribution channels; Gain access to new customers and business networks in an economically vibrant and growing market; Diversify trade relationships and explore new avenues for business expansion amid the complexities of the global economy; Learn from industry leaders about emerging market trends, consumer preferences, and best business practices; and possibility to Diversify income streams and reduce reliance on traditional markets, ensuring sustainable economic growth.

COCI recognizes that in today’s increasingly complex and competitive global marketplace, local businesses must actively seek new avenues for growth and expansion. By participating in the “SXM Business Mission to Colombia,” St. Maarten’s enterprises can position themselves to capitalize on untapped opportunities and navigate global market shifts more effectively.

To provide further insight into the initiative, COCI will be hosting a webinar on March 14 at 10:30 AM. During this session, participants will gain valuable knowledge about the events in Colombia, emerging sectors, and market trends presented by the organization ProColombia, as well as insights into trade connectivity from COPA Airlines. A link to access the webinar will be shared in due course.

Details of the specific events and how local businesses can participate will be shared in the coming weeks. COCI encourages all interested businesses to stay tuned and take advantage of this strategic initiative.