Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding Approval of travel schedule for the 1st Semester of the year 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 26, 2025.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval of travel schedule for the 1st Semester of the year 2025 in connection with Committee, General Assembly (Assamblea), Board of Directors (Junta Directiva) and Eurolat meetings of Parlatino (IS/650/2024-2025 dated February 27, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx